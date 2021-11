New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Governor of several states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar and Chhattisgarh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.



The Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit called on Prime Minister Modi. Prior to him, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot met Prime Minister.

Earlier today, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey called on Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)