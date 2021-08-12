Governors of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday.

The information was communicated along with the pictures from the different meetings by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on its official Twitter handle today.

In a tweet, PMO said, "Shri @jdhankhar1, Governor of West Bengal called on PM @narendramodi"

"Shri @KalrajMishra, the Governor of Rajasthan met PM @narendramodi," said PMO in another tweet.





"Chhattisgarh Governor, Anusuiya Uikey Ji called on PM @narendramodi @GovernorCG," it added.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the Prime Minister here today.

During his meeting, he urged the PM to immediately initiate steps for repealing the controversial farm laws and requested an amendment to the relevant law for including farmers in the free legal aid category. (ANI)

