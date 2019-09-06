Govind Pansare murder: 3 accused taken to SIT custody

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday took three accused into its custody for their alleged involvement in rationalist Govind Pansare murder case.

All three accused will be produced before the Kolhapur court later in the day.

In March, the Bombay High Court rapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for slow investigation in Pansare's murder case.

Pansare, a Communist Party of India leader, who was known for his rationalist views, was shot dead in Kolhapur on February 20, 2015. His wife, too, was injured in the attack.

It is worth noticing that some of the men are also been accused in Narendra Dabholkar, Nalasopara and Gauri Lankesh murder case and were already in custody of the SIT for same. (ANI)

