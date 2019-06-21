Govt. accords top most priority to national security : President Kovind

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI) The government accords top-most priority to national security and India has amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities through Surgical Strike and cross border air-strike post-Pulwama, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday making it clear that in future too all possible steps will be taken to ensure the country's security.

"New India will be sensitive and also, economically prosperous. But for this to happen, the nation's security is of utmost importance. My Government accords top most priority to national security. Therefore, effective steps are being taken to tackle Terrorism and Naxalism," he said in his customary address to joint sitting of Parliament.

"India has amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes after the Pulwama attack at terrorist hideouts across the border. In future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security," the President said.

44 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide bomb attack on February 14 at Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into the CPRF convoy, following which Indian air force fighter jets crossed over to Pakistan on February 26 and attacked Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to avenge the deadly Pulwama attack.

Following the terror attack on Uri Army camp, India conducted a surgical strike in September 2016 to avenge it.

Further, in what can be termed as a major diplomatic victory for India, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist by the UN in May.

The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5. (ANI)

