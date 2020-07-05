Govt acted in transparent manner in purchase of 104 and 108 ambulances, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Alla Nani, has said that the government has acted in a transparent manner in the purchase of 104 and 108 ambulances by adopting reverse tendering.

While speaking to media, the health minister condemned the allegations made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the issue of ambulances. The minister slammed TDP chief that Chandrababu Naidu had weakened the system of ambulances during his regime.

Health Minister Alla Nani said that the ambulance services were totally ignored during the TDP regime, and people lost lives as the ambulances were not working at all. YS Jagan government after coming to power constituted Sujata Rao committee in June 2019.

According to the recommendations of the committee, the government has decided to bring reforms in 108 and 104 ambulance services. The government acted in a transparent manner in the purchase of the ambulances, in reverse tendering method, said the minister.

Health Minister Alla Nani said that new ambulances are brought in 676 Mandals of the state. During the TDP regime, funds were not allocated for even minor repairs, thus the system of ambulances was collapsed. Now we have 332 old 108 ambulances, and bought 432 new 108 ambulance vehicles. Similarly 676 new 104 ambulances are bought, he said.

The minister slammed opposition TDP that it is making baseless allegations on service provider, which has won the contract in reverse tendering.

The minister said that tenders were called for on November 21, 2019. Rs 180 crores are saved in this contract through reverse tendering, said the minister. The company will render services at the prices fixed during tendering, for seven years without increasing any rates, he explained.

The minister found fault with the TDP's claim that it had bought 1800 ambulances during its regime. No vehicles were purchased, but taken on rent, he reminded. Even then, the ambulances were not at all maintained properly, he recalled. The health minister accused that previous TDP government did not bother about the public health at all. (ANI)

