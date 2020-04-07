Govt adopts strategy for cluster containment to contain spread of COVID-19 : Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment and for outbreaks that are amenable to management to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday.

"Government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment and for outbreaks that are amenable to management. The strategy and action plan related to this is oriented to states and District Collectors," Aggarwal told media here.

Aggarwal said that this strategy is producing positive results.

"It is too happy to note that this strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi," added Aggarwal.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 508 more COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India's positive cases rise to 4,789 (including 4312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths). (ANI)