Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Monday
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Monday

Govt aiming high on infrastructural development in next five years

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:00 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The government plans to invest Rs 100 lakh crore over the next five years for infrastructure development so that the country emerges as a five trillion dollar economy, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.
A roadmap towards achieving this goal has already been laid down, he said while presenting a report card on the first 50 days of the new government.
Javadekar said the government will take concrete steps to eliminate corruption in the bureaucracy. Steps have been taken against economic offenders and a Bill is being brought to crack down on ponzi schemes, he said.
The government's primary focus has been towards farmers, soldiers, youth and social justice as it strives to fulfil the goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'
The minister enumerated several key decisions of the government. An amount of Rs 6,000 will be provided to each farmer in the country. The minimum support price for several crops has doubled and, in some cases, trebled in comparison to the rates in 2014.
About 10,000 farmer producer organisations are being formed, said Javadekar adding that changes in the Labour Code will benefit 40 crore workers in the informal sector through wage and labour security.
For the first time, pension has been provided for traders. The Minister also highlighted the reduction in Employees' State Insurance (ESI) contribution rates for both employees and employers.
Steps are being taken to boost investment in the country. At the same time, Rs 70,000 crore has been provided for recapitalising public sector banks.
Javadekar highlighted that the government is working in a mission mode to comprehensively address water-related issues, which is evident through the formation of Jal Shakti Mantralaya.
He said steps have been taken by the government to reduce the impact of separatists in Jammu and Kashmir. India has emerged as a global leader through BIMSTEC and G-20, said the minister while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Javadekar expressed confidence in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 and added that India's manned mission to space Gaganyaan will be launched in 2022.
The government is being decisive in safeguarding children against sexual crimes through amendments to the POCSO Act. Javadekar also talked about steps taken to reform medical education besides ensuring transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:14 IST

Rohit Tiwari murder case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:06 IST

Karnataka trust vote: Speaker takes a dig at politics of defection

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday took a dig at the politics of defection in Karnataka and quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to buttress the point.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:52 IST

Hyderabad: HCU student found dead under suspicious conditions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 22 (ANI): A Ph.D. scholar from Hyderabad Central University was found dead in suspicious conditions here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:46 IST

ISRO launches Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:43 IST

Why BJP not accepting they are behind 'operation lotus' in...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday hit out at BJP, saying why they are not accepting that they are behind 'operation lotus' in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:38 IST

BK Hariprasad gives notice in RS for suspension of business for...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Congress MP BK Hariprasad gave a notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday, under rule 267, for suspension of business for discussion over 'constitutional crisis in Karnataka.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:26 IST

Newspapers tell me where I work: Prashant Kishor on working with...

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday took a dig at news reports suggesting he was now working with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya ahed of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:23 IST

Delhi: 3 arrested for looting IndiGo pilot

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly looting a pilot of IndiGo Airlines here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:17 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC: Accused seeks untruncated...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on the application moved by Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, seeking untruncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:16 IST

Would repeat my words if I were not J-K Guv: Malik on 'kill...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): After backlash over his "terrorists should kill corrupt politicians" remark, Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, clarified that he had spoken "in a fit of anger and frustration" due to rampant corruption. Malik, however, maintaine

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:07 IST

People gathers to witness launch of Chandrayaan-2

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Thousands of people have gathered to witness the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.43 pm today at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:04 IST

Saradha chit fund case: Calcutta HC extends Rajeev Kumar's...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Monday extended by a week the interim protection from arrest and custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

Read More
iocl