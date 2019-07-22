Govt aiming high on infrastructural development in next five years

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The government plans to invest Rs 100 lakh crore over the next five years for infrastructure development so that the country emerges as a five trillion dollar economy, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

A roadmap towards achieving this goal has already been laid down, he said while presenting a report card on the first 50 days of the new government.

Javadekar said the government will take concrete steps to eliminate corruption in the bureaucracy. Steps have been taken against economic offenders and a Bill is being brought to crack down on ponzi schemes, he said.

The government's primary focus has been towards farmers, soldiers, youth and social justice as it strives to fulfil the goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

The minister enumerated several key decisions of the government. An amount of Rs 6,000 will be provided to each farmer in the country. The minimum support price for several crops has doubled and, in some cases, trebled in comparison to the rates in 2014.

About 10,000 farmer producer organisations are being formed, said Javadekar adding that changes in the Labour Code will benefit 40 crore workers in the informal sector through wage and labour security.

For the first time, pension has been provided for traders. The Minister also highlighted the reduction in Employees' State Insurance (ESI) contribution rates for both employees and employers.

Steps are being taken to boost investment in the country. At the same time, Rs 70,000 crore has been provided for recapitalising public sector banks.

Javadekar highlighted that the government is working in a mission mode to comprehensively address water-related issues, which is evident through the formation of Jal Shakti Mantralaya.

He said steps have been taken by the government to reduce the impact of separatists in Jammu and Kashmir. India has emerged as a global leader through BIMSTEC and G-20, said the minister while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Javadekar expressed confidence in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 and added that India's manned mission to space Gaganyaan will be launched in 2022.

The government is being decisive in safeguarding children against sexual crimes through amendments to the POCSO Act. Javadekar also talked about steps taken to reform medical education besides ensuring transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education. (ANI)

