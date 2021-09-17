Govt aims to reach 2 cr Covid vaccinations on PM Modi's birthday today: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central government aims to reach 2 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday, sources told ANI.

According to a top government source, "The central government is aiming for a record 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on PM Modi's birthday. The union health minister is taking updates of vaccination doses across the country."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also encouraged beneficiaries to get themselves inoculated today.

"Great to see you wished PM @NarendraModi Ji by vaccinating yourself and booking others' slots. Let us all do #VaccineSeva by getting vaccinated and encouraging those around us to do the same!#HappyBirthdayModiji," he tweeted while responding to a tweet by a person who got the jab today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also aims to make PM Modi's birthday by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day, said sources.



As earlier reported, senior leaders in the BJP said that the party will try to see the day will be recorded in the nation's history as the one that witnessed a record number of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Health Minister encouraged the people by taking on to a social media platform, the minister tweeted, "Tomorrow is the birthday of our all dear Prime Minister, come on #VaccineSeva Taxes, who have not taken the vaccine, give birthday gifts to their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated."

As per the data available on the COWIN portal, 1,60,98,055 vaccine doses have been administered till 3:42 pm today.

As per the Union Health Ministry, over 77.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the free cost channel.

The ministry further said that more than 6,17,22,315 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered. (ANI)

