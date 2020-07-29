Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with an export quota of 50 lakh units per month has been permitted by the government on Tuesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed.

"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," he said.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of Medical Coveralls for COVID-19, 20 lakh medical goggles has been permitted."

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.

These items include medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended); nitrile gloves and face shield. (ANI)

