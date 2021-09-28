Govt always open for talks, farmers' issues must be resolved through dialogue: Sambit Patra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): After Samyukt Kisan Morcha observed Bharat Bandh on the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the government is always open for talks and the issue must be resolved through dialogue.

He further termed Centre's decisions as 'historic' and in favour of the farmers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always respected farmers and calls them 'annadatas'. Modi government has taken historic decisions in the interests of farmers, be it increasing MSP, insurance scheme, or in terms of crop procurement," Patra said.



He further said, "Unfortunately, some parties are doing this to fulfill their political ambitions. India is witnessing this. Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have said that government is always open for talks. The issue must be resolved through talks, in line with our democratic values."

Earlier, the bandh was organised by SKM on March 26 this year, demanding the scrapping of three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

