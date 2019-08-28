Govt appoints 2 OSD, 1 PS to union ministers

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) on Wednesday approved the appointment of two Officers on Special Duty (OSD) and one personal secretary to Union Ministers RK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Nitin Gadkari.

As per the DOPT notification, Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer was appointed as OSD to the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Appointments Committee also appointed 2005-batch IPS Officer Nishant Kumar Tiwary as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship RK Singh. Tiwary has been shifted from the post of Assistant Director General (Director Level) in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

In another appointment, Sanket S Bhondve, who is a 2007-batch IAS officer will be Private Secretary (PS) to the Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises Nitin Gadkari.

Bhondve's tenure has been curtailed as Deputy Secretary in Ministry for Road Transport and Highways under the Central Staffing Scheme. (ANI)

