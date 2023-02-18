Govt approves Rs 30.40 cr 'Sensor-based Smart Agriculture' project for J-K farmers

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved a Rs 30.40 crore project "Sensor-based Smart Agriculture" envisaging integration of agriculture with technology driven by Artificial Insemination and IoT for automation of practices, enhanced resource use efficiency and profitability.

According to an official statement, the project, which is aimed at establishing a 'sensor-based smart agriculture ecosystem' would prove to be helpful for the agri-economy of the region. The integration of agriculture with technology driven by AI and IoT will make agriculture alluring, professional and competitive.

"The project would enable the use of Hi-tech poly houses for the cultivation of cash crops around the year with the application of IoT and automation for monitoring the microclimatic parameters of plants. The greenhouse technology will result in increased yields and make possible off-season availability of vegetables as early production or late availability as compared to open field conditions," the statement said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 70 per cent of the economy is based on agriculture, making it an important area for improving livelihoods through the adoption of digital agriculture for increasing input use efficiency, production, productivity, and profitability.

"The incorporation of technology, particularly AI and IoT, into agriculture has the potential to address challenges such as low efficiency, profitability, and competitiveness. This could lead to a more attractive and professional image for the industry," it added.



This project of sensor-based smart agriculture can be a transformative innovation for Jammu and Kashmir's agri-economy. Under the project, a sensor-based pilot study will be conducted on high-density apple orchards, protected cultivation and smart livestock farming.

"The objective is to increase the use of resources and improve efficiency by up to 80 per cent and automate agricultural operations with precision in HDPs of Apple, vegetables, and livestock. The use of AI-based detection of pests and diseases using handheld sensor devices can significantly reduce the drudgery and cost of cultivation by 20 per cent," the statement said.

"The project also aims to develop algorithms for big data analytics for remote operations of IoTs and create a startup ecosystem in smart agriculture by networking with IITs and industries. Certificate and diploma courses in AI and ML, IoT, automation and Blockchain technology will be launched to train skilled manpower for the new skill sets required in the industry," it added.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department said that the outcome of the project will be a 50-80 per cent increase in resource use efficiency.

"The real-time detection and variable rate spray using robotics and drones will reduce the production cost by 80 per cent. The proposal also aims to build a sensor corridor for livestock and phenotyping and yield prediction," he said. (ANI)

