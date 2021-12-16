Govt approves setting up of largest nuclear power generating site in Maharashtra, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Government has accorded approval for setting up the largest nuclear power generating site at Jaitapur in Maharashtra with a total capacity of 9,900 MW, informed Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Singh informed that the project is proposed to be set up at the Jaitapur site in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and presently, techno-commercial discussions to arrive at the project proposal with France are in progress.

"The present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6,780 MW and the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country is about 3.1 per cent in the year 2020-21," he said.



Further, the minister said that Nuclear power is clean and environment friendly, apart from having a huge potential to ensure the country's long term energy security on a sustainable basis.

"Nuclear power plants have so far generated about 755 billion units of electricity saving about 650 million tons of CO2 emission," he added.

Singh said that the net-zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources including nuclear power.

The present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is planned to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction, he added. (ANI)

