Representative image
Representative image

Govt bans export of onions, imposes stock limit on traders amid rising prices

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): In order to contain the rising onion prices across the country, the government on Sunday imposed stock limits on traders to facilitate the release of onion stocks in the market and to prevent its hoarding.
In view of the sustained high price of onions in the market, a stock limit of 100 quintals on retail traders and 500 quintals on wholesale traders has been imposed across the country.
Earlier, the Centre had authorised State governments to impose stock limits, but this time, the Centre has imposed the stock limits directly upon the States.
It has asked the State governments to enforce the stock limits "strictly" and carry out anti-hoarding operations against unscrupulous traders by organising raids.
The government has also banned the export of onions with immediate effect. The ban is expected to improve domestic availability and cool the prices.
Recently, on September 13, a Minimum Export Price of USD 850 Freight On Board (FOB) per metric ton was imposed on export of onions. Though there was some reduction in export of onions thereafter, the exports were still continuing.
The reported export below Minimum Export Price to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be immediately stopped and strict action will be initiated against those who are found to be violating this decision of the Central government, read an official release.
A central buffer of about 56,700 million tonnes was built by the government through National Agriculture Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) during the Rabi season this year.
This buffer stock is being utilised for supplies to Delhi at a rate of not more than Rs 23.90 per kilograms.
Haryana and Andhra Pradesh are also being supplied from the buffer. Other States have also been asked to utilise this buffer and indicate their demand for the same to the Department of Consumer Affairs and/or NAFED. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:34 IST

Rajnath Singh interacts with 'Black Panthers' onboard INS Vikaramditya

Onboard Vikramaditya [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday interacted with Indian Naval Air Squadron 303, also known as "Black Panthers", onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:32 IST

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur joins Chautala's JJP

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers, joined Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) here on Sunday in presence of its leader Dushyant Chautala.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:29 IST

K'taka: 52-year-old woman arrested for stealing silver idols...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Police in Kalaburagi on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old woman for stealing silver idols worth approximately Rs.3 lakh, from multiple houses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:10 IST

BJP releases list of 32 candidates for by-polls in 13 states

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 32 candidates for by-bolls across 13 states scheduled for October 21.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:10 IST

Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter with police in Kawardha

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The body of a Naxal was recovered on Sunday following an encounter between police and Naxals near Suratiya village here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:06 IST

UP: Devotees stranded at Shakumbhari Devi Temple rescued

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Several devotees stranded at the flooded premises of Shakumbhari Devi Temple following a heavy rainfall were rescued here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:03 IST

Naqvi hits out at Congress over Baghel's statement on BJP, RSS

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at Congress and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a day after the latter had said that he "would accept the BJP and the RSS value Mahatma Gandhi when these parties start raising 'Godse Murdabad' (Down with G

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:51 IST

Ansal API vice chairman Pranav Ansal detained at Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Real estate firm Ansal API's vice chairman Pranav Ansal, who is facing allegations of fraud and diversion of money, was on Sunday detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:44 IST

Singapore-India joint hackathon underway at IIT Madras

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Singapore India Hackathon, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is the first of its kind joint international hackathon between India and any other country, started on Saturday and will conclude on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Bihar floods: Nitish Kumar assures all assistance for relief measures

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After floods wreaked havoc in several isolated places of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured all possible assistance for relief measures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:24 IST

Over 2 lakh CRPF personnel paid ration allowance for July

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The central government on Sunday paid the ration allowance arrears to over 2 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for the month of July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:23 IST

Hyderabad: Devotees throng temples as Navratri celebrations...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The auspicious nine-day Navaratri celebration begun on Sunday with devotees thronging temples in Hyderabad to offer prayers.

Read More
iocl