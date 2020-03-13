Govt brings masks and hand sanitisers under Essential Commodities Act

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): In view of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and concern of their supply, the government has notified an order to declare masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities up to June 30, 2020 by amending the Schedule of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The masks (2 ply & 3 ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and hand sanitizers have been noted to be either not available with most of the vendors in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices.

The government has also issued an advisory under the Legal Metrology Act. Under the Essential Commodities Act, after discussions with the manufacturers, states can ask them to enhance their production capacity of these items, to make the supply chain smooth, while under the Legal Metrology Act the states can ensure the sale of both the items at MRP.

On these two items, the states may now notify the central order in their official gazette, also issue their own orders under the Essential Commodities Act to that effect and take necessary actions as per the situation prevailing in the respective states. (ANI)

