Govt brings online films, news, other content under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Government has issued an order bringing online films, audio-visual programmes and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



In a notice, Cabinet Secretariat stated, "In exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution, the President hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, namely--These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty-Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020. They shall come into force at once."

In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in the second schedule, under the heading--'Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Soochana Aur Prasaran Mantralaya)' after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely--Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers.

News and current affairs content on online platforms, read the notification. (ANI)

