Govt brought bill on increasing marriagble age of women without consultation, agreed to send it to standing committee: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday that the government accepted the demand for sending a bill that proposes to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 years to the standing committee.

Chowdhury was among members who demanded that the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was introduced by Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha, be sent to standing committee.

In her remarks while introducing the bill, the minister said that the bill may be be sent to the standing committee.

"On behalf of the Government, I would request that this Bill be sent to the standing committee," she said.

Chowdhury told ANI that the government did not consult any of the stakeholders before introducing the bill.

"A lot of discussion is taking place over this matter. I suggested the Centre send this bill to the standing committee and it has accepted my suggestion," he said.

Introducing the bill, Smriti Irani said it seeks to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years.

"We are in a democracy, 75 years late in providing equal rights to men and women to enter into matrimony. Through this amendment, for the first time, men and women will be able to make a decision on marriage at the age of 21, keeping in mind the right to equality," she said.

Other opposition leaders also slammed the Centre for introducing the bill without discussions.



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill a "retrogressive amendment" and said that it is against the right to freedom under Article 19.

"It is retrogressive amendment. It is against the right to freedom under Article 19. An 18-year-old can choose the Prime Minister, can have a live-in relationship but you are denying the right to marriage. What have you done for an 18-year-old? Women labour force participation in India is lower than in Somalia," Owaisi said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member Kanimozhi alleged that the central government doesn't believe in consulting anybody while introducing a bill in the House.

"Except for Women's Reservation Bill, the government doesn't believe in consulting anybody. Such an important bill has to be sent to standing committee or select committee and they have to review it and ask for opinions in civil society," she said.

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy said the government has brought the bill in a hurry.

"I oppose the way in which the government has brought the bill in a hurry. This bill needs total discussion among all stakeholders. The minority people are totally opposed to this bill," Roy said.

Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCP)'s Supriya Sule accused the government of briging the bill without consulting any party.

"It's the second and third time consecutively. They are aggressively bringing Bills and nobody from opposition is consulted. Whatever is discussed in Business Advisory Committee is never implemented on the floor of the House. I want to condemn this new practice which this government is doing," Sule said.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma supported the bill and said that it will empower young women.

"I welcome the introduction of 'The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill' In Lok Sabha. It will go a long way to empower young women," she said in a tweet.

"By delaying the marriage age, women can now explore what they want, what their dreams and aspirations are, and what goals they want to achieve," she added. (ANI)

