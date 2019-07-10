Govt can proceed against corrupt officials on basis of available evidence: MoS Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of the available evidence, said Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

He also added that the government can also retire government officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness.

In response to an unstarred question by Dravida Munnetra Kazagham MP Andimuthu Raja, Dr Singh said, "As per the applicable Disciplinary Rules, Government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence. The Government also has the absolute right to retire Government officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness, in public interest."

The Minister of State for Personnel also informed that for the period of July 2014-May 2019, a total of 36,756 Group-A and 82,654 Group-B officers were reviewed and action had been invoked or recommended against 125 Group-A and 187 Group-B officers based on the applicable rules and provisions.

Last month, the government had forcibly retired 15 senior customs officials including a Principal Commissioner and four Commissioners with immediate effect.

Also, 12 senior Income Tax officials were compulsorily retired on grounds of alleged corruption and sexual harassment charges.

In addition, last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government had warned over 400 corrupt officials of severe punishment and decided to give early retirement to around 200 employees. (ANI)

