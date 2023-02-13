Govt carried out environmental quality monitoring in 100 industrial areas

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) carried out environmental quality monitoring in 100 industrial areas, including Kanpur industrial area during 2018 after it identified 131 cities (including 123 non-attainment cities exceeding National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which were notified to protect human health) in the country, the Centre said on Monday.

"CPCB has identified 131 cities (including 123 non-attainment cities exceeding NAAQS, which were notified to protect human health) in the country which includes Kanpur city. Further, CPCB carried out environmental quality monitoring in 100 Industrial Areas, including Kanpur Industrial Area during 2018 and evaluated Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) scores," Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Kanpur Industrial Area has a CEPI score of 89.46. The Government has taken several steps to combat pollution in the country, which include notification of National Ambient Air Quality Standards, notification of Emission standards for industrial sectors from time to time, setting up of monitoring network for assessment of ambient air quality, the introduction of cleaner and alternate fuels like gaseous fuel (CNG, LPG etc), he added.



The minister further said that for abatement of water pollution and chemical pollution, the steps taken by the government include formulation and notification of standards for effluents from industries and sewage treatment plants into land masses/water bodies.

"Enforcement of these standards is done by State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) through a consent mechanism to establish or operate; setting up of monitoring network for assessment of water quality; promotion of cleaner production processes, etc," he added.

It was also stated that CPCB and SPCB are empowered under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to take all necessary action for the improvement of the condition of the environment. (ANI)

