Govt committed to build a resourceful Karnataka: CM Bommai

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that regular water flow will be ensured to the Vani Vilasa water grid to remove the tag of 'barren Karnataka'.

The state government is committed to making Karnataka a prosperous state, added Bommai.

Talking to reporters after offering the Bagina to Vani Vilasa Sagar here on Tuesday, he said it is a historic movement as they have got an opportunity to offer the Bagina 75 years after the independence.



"The dam, constructed by the Maharajas of Mysore, is beautiful and useful. A scheme has been evolved to link this to the Upper Bhadra project and provide drip irrigation facilities to the fields situated in low-lying areas. Once this is done, the Government of India in its Investment Board has approved the Upper Bhadra Scheme and a Rs 16,000 crore grant is expected from the Union Government towards this project," Bommai said.



Bommai said the Vani Vilasa Dam has filled to the brim after 88 years and this dam is like the Central Karnataka Water Storage grid. The impounded water could be used for irrigation purposes in Chitradurga, Tumkur and Davangere areas. With a view to providing water to the people of this region from the rainwater from the Western Ghats, sold the jewellery to build this dam despite the financial crisis, only with the helping people. The government is indebted to the Wadiyar family for such a noble gesture.

The CM said, "Karnataka police have identified 18 sleeper cells and sent them to Tihar jail. The accused were in touch with their contacts in other states and operating. Those from outside states have been arrested."

"This case has been taken seriously in the interest of the country's security. The National Investigative Agency has taken steps to crack the organisation behind the arrested person within 24 hours," he added. (ANI)

