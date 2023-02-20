"Govt committed to working for welfare of farmers": Bhupender Yadav at workshop for stubble managment

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Moving with an aim for a substantial reduction in the incidences of paddy stubble burning incidences during 2023 and to maximize management/ utilization of paddy stubble, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas under the guidance of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and in association with Governments of Punjab and Haryana organized its workshop "Parali- Ek Punji" at Chandigarh on Monday.

The Special Session of the workshop was chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav in the presence of the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, and Agriculture Minister of Haryana and Environment Minister of Punjab.

The interactive workshop focused on bringing together all strata of stakeholders viz Governments, Institutions, NGOs, Social and Religious Groups, FPOs, Entrepreneurs, Industry representatives, etc. on a common platform to discuss strategies/ techniques for sustainable and efficient management and utilization of paddy stubble, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav commended the concerted and collaborative efforts of the Commission and State Governments of Haryana and Punjab and all other stakeholders to substantially bring down the paddy farm fire counts during 2022 and urged all to work in the direction of total elimination of the unsustainable agricultural practice.

Yadav also declared a financial assistance model through Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for capital subsidies for setting up pelleting/ briquetting plants for different ex-situ projects.



While inviting suggestions and inputs from the audience in an open interactive session, Bhupendra Yadav said, "The Government is committed to working for the welfare of the farmers and will continue to do so in future."

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Burning paddy stubble won't create employment/ income, but its effective management can. Agricultural Waste of today will be an asset of tomorrow."

The Chief Minister of Punjab said, "Farmers should be aware of the fact that the stubble that is generated in their fields is a source of wealth for them and not a liability."

"Towards abatement of air pollution in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on account of sporadic and unsustainable large-scale paddy stubble burning incidents, continual efforts in this direction though have started to yield results, a lot is yet to be desired to comprehensively address this issue, towards environmentally sustainable disposal of paddy straw and abatement of air pollution in the region," the statement added.

"The Commission has so far issued various directions and advisories, besides executive orders to various agencies concerned in the NCR including State Governments, GNCTD, the State Government of Punjab and various bodies of the Central and State Governments in the region, laying down responsibilities and concrete steps to abate pollution and ameliorate air quality in the region," statement informed.

Whether it is about vehicular pollution, industrial emissions, stubble burning, roadside dust generation, solid waste management, use of DG sets, etc. the Commission is taking up every issue with utmost concern and it has pulled out all the stops to issue necessary Directions and Advisories to tackle it effectively, it informed. (ANI)

