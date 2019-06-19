Govt compulsorily retires 15 senior CBIC officers

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): After dismissing 12 senior Income Tax officers, the government on Tuesday retired as many as 15 senior officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs with an immediate effect.

The officers, who were retired compulsorily, are of the ranks of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner.

The retirement has been ordered under Rule 56 (j) of the General Financial Rules of Central Government Services.

The officers have been compulsorily retired are:

1. Dr Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner

2. Atul Dikshit, Commissioner

3. Sansar Chand, Commissioner

4. G Shree Harsha, Commissioner

5. Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner

6. Ashok R Mahida, Additional Commissioner

7. Virendra K Agarwal, Additional Commissioner

8. Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner

9. Nalin Kumar, Joint Commissioner

10. S S Pabana, Assistant Commissioner

11. S S Bisht, Assistant Commissioner

12. Vinod Kr Sanga, Assistant Commissioner

13. Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner

14. Ashok Kr Aswal, Deputy Commissioner

15. Mohd Altaf, Assistant Commissioner (ANI)