Govt conscious about all measures to deal with J-K threat perception: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that government is conscious of all the measures that are required to be taken to deal with the threat perception pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

"As per threat perception, we are very conscious and those who have the responsibility of undertaking the necessary measures are acutely conscious of it," said Puri while addressing a press conference here.

Answering a question on Pakistan considering shutting down its airspace for India, Puri said: "I and Secretary keep discussing issues and we don't want to anticipate developments. Every country will take its own measures. We will put in place system, measures, design to deal with issues and challenges."

Pakistan on Thursday said it is considering shutting down its airspace for India as one of the options.

At the weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that the issue had been discussed at the highest level, reported Dawn.

"It is one of the many options that are being considered. We can exercise it at a time of our choosing. No decision has been taken as yet," he said.

This comes a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) yesterday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) that it is closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31. It did not cite any reason for its action.

This came days after India announced its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories, Islamabad objected to New Delhi's action and announced that it is partially closing its airspace. (ANI)

