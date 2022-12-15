Govt considering quality control for silk to contain import of sub-standard product: Piyush Goyal

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Union government is considering bringing a quality control order for silk with an aim to contain import of sub-standard product and boost domestic industry, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Commerce and Industries ministry had rolled out quality control orders (QCO) for a host of goods such as household refrigerating appliances, certain steel and cable items, toys, and bicycles' retro-reflective devices.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

"We are thinking of bringing in quality control order to contain import of substandard silk," Goyal said at a press conference on Thursday.

His remark came in reply to a question on the concerns of the industry on the import of silk from China.

The Union minister was in Varanasi to participate in a two-day textiles conclave.



The QCO order could also help contain imports of silk from countries like China, the minister said.

On the textiles sector, Goyal said India is on track to achieve USD 100 billion targets by 2030, despite the perceived global slowdown.

Free trade agreements with the UAE and Australia will help further boost exports, he added.

An MoU was signed between the Cotton Corporation of India and the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council of India with a view to promoting Kasturi cotton.

The MoU will address the traceability, certification and branding of Kasturi cotton.

Goyal said in line with the cotton textiles advisory council, another council would be set up for technical textiles.

The national capital, New Delhi, will host a saree exhibition -- 'Virasat -My Saree My Pride' -- from Friday. About 75 different Indian sarees such as Banarasi, Patola and Kanjivaram will be showcased at the event. (ANI)

