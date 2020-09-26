Govt considering to start application submission for Haj 2021 from Oct-Nov: Naqvi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the government is considering to initiate the process of Haj 2021 application from October-November.

"We are considering starting the process including application submission for Haj 2021 from October-November. We will wait for Saudi Arabia's guidelines and hope that the pilgrimage takes place," Naqvi told ANI.

The meetings with state Haj Committees and other officials have begun regarding the applications' submission for the pilgrimage. "We hope that Haj 2021 happens this time and the people of India will be able to make Haj journey. It is the wish of every Muslim to do Haj journey once in a lifetime," the minister further added.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haj 2020 could not take place.

"Total money of Rs 2,100 crore belonging to Haj pilgrims has been returned through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) within one month. We have requested the Saudi government for the refund of the money which they charge for transportation. They have accepted our request and send the money back which is approximately Rs 100 crore which is the process of return online through DBT by the Haj Committee," Naqvi said.

The system of the Haj Committee has gone digital. In the last three years, Rs 514 crores have been returned to different Hajis belonging to them through DBT, the minister concluded.


