Govt conspiracy against farmers strengthened their protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the Central Government's conspiracy against farmers has strengthened their protest against the newly-enacted farm laws.

Farmer unions held a mahapanchayat in Charkhi Dadri today where thousands of farmers gathered. Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal Singh were present at the mahapanchayat.

Addressing the gathering, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, "They (Central Government) do not mind if the country is broken. Using the National Flag issue, they tried to demotivate us. To weaken the protest, they conspired against us. But we emerged stronger after two days. Our demand is to repeal the farm laws, make law on MSP and free the jailed farmers."



"The youths here have asked for repealing of farm laws for now. What will happen if they asked the Government to leave their posts? We will not tolerate how our people were deceitfully taken to Red Fort," he added.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said, "I want to tell the Khap Panchayats of Haryana that what happened in Punjab should also happen in Haryana. The BJP government should fall in Haryana. The Central Government had conspired against us on January 26. The movement has turned bigger after January 29."

Protesting farmers called a countrywide 'chakka jam' (road blockade) on Saturday. Heavy security deployment continued at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Sunday morning as farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters the 74th day.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

