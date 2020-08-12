Govt constructs auditorium for people to conduct social activities in J-K's Dooru

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration with the help of Centre has constructed an auditorium for people to conduct meetings, marriage functions and other social activities here in Dooru, an official said.

The auditorium has facilities where locals can conduct different activities including marriage functions, general meetings, seminars and other social activities.

"Initially when this project was started the funds were not sufficient but since a year the construction work of this town hall was on full swing and 95 percent of work has been completed. Only furnishing and furniture work is pending, which will be completed very soon," said Mohammad Iqbal Ahangar, Chairman of Municipal committee in Dooru, Anantnag.

"In 2019, we took up this project from the state government. It is a project of Rs 2.5 crores. The project is ready and furniture is to be placed," he added.

A local said, "It is a good step for the convenience of the people. Marriage functions and other events can be conducted in the auditorium"

"We do not have places to conduct marriage functions here so this auditorium will be of great use for people of Dooru," another local said. (ANI)

