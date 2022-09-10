Govt developing Indus Valley site Rakhigarhi to boost tourism: Haryana CM

Hisar (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed excavation work being carried out at Rakhigarhi in the Hisar district of Haryana.

"Visited the museum, excavated remains and historical mounds built in Rakhigarhi which is an important archaeological site. Our aim is to beautify and develop the ancient heritage located in the state which will boost tourism soon," CM Khattar told ANI.



Rakhigarhi is a village and an archaeological site belonging to the Indus Valley civilisation in Hisar District.

Rakhigarhi, which is an Indus Valley civilisation site, also has a museum developed by the state government. There is also the Haryana Rural Antique Museum 60 km away, which is maintained by CCS HAU in its Gandhi Bhawan and shows the evolution of agriculture and vanishing antiques.

Rakhigarhi was among the largest settlements of the ancient civilisation, though most of it remains unexcavated. (ANI)

