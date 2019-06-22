Prakash Javadekar, Satya Pal Malik, Dr Jitendra Singh, distributing free DD Set top boxes to residents of border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in Srinagar ( photo/ANI)
Govt distributes free DD set to people living in border areas of J-K

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:44 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], June 22(ANI): In an event organized by Doordarshan Kashir, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday launched a spectrum of initiatives for the state.
They distributed free Doordarshan (DD) set-top boxes to people living in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
DD Kashir further launched a news bulletin, Dogri news for the Jammu region on the channel. It will be telecasted every day at 6.15 PM on the channel.
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region were present during the event.
"We have achieved three milestones. We started our program of distributing 30,000 free Dish Set-top boxes. Second and a very important one is the launch of Dogree news", said Supriya Sahu, Director of Doordarshan.
"New signature tune of DD Kashmir which is created by Rahul Sharma was also launched today", she added.
While addressing the public gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "In small and districts where there is no mobile connection, no internet and no television. This new step will help in providing information and making them aware".
"This Set Top Box will be provided free of cost and the audience will be able to view 100 channels for free. The News Bulletin will be telecast daily at 6:00 pm on DD Kashir on digital mode. The signature tune, which resonates with the spirit of the valley, has been composed by Rahul Sharma", read an official statement released by Press Information Bureau. (ANI)

