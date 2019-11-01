The doctors affiliated with FOGDA during their indefinite strike for the fifth day in Tamil Nadu. (File photo)
Govt doctors in Tamil Nadu temporarily withdraw their strike

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST


Dr Ravindranath, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Doctors Association for Social Equality confirmed the development. Around 17,000 doctors were on strike for the past seven days demanding pay parity with central government doctors.

On Thursday, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties.

Speaking to ANI, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said, "If they (doctors) continue their protest, break in service orders will be issued to them. Their posts will be announced as vacant."

The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) had started an indefinite strike over their demands which included an increase in salary, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors. (ANI)



