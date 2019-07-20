Govt doing its best to curb mob lynching: MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Saturday said that the government is doing its best to curb mob lynching after two incidents took place in the state within a day.

"The government is doing its best to curb mob lynching in the state. However, if incidents are taking place despite our efforts, strict action will be taken against the culprits," Bachchan told reporters.

Two separate incidents of mob lynching reportedly took place in Neemuch and Raisen districts of the state respectively on Friday. Another incident of lynching had taken place in Devas district a few days ago.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that the government is bringing new laws to curb mob lynching in the state.

"There shouldn't be any mob lynching incidents. In fact, the number of crimes has gone down. The BJP is making false accusations," Bachchan said.

Earlier, BJP leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav had said that the MP government is not being able to maintain law and order in the state.

"The BJP should stop taking the law in its own hands if they want to maintain order," Bachchan said citing 'Satna' and 'bat assault' incidents among others.

BJP Satna Panchayat president Ram Sushil Patel had allegedly assaulted a government official in the area while BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is accused of thrashing a government official with a bat. (ANI)

