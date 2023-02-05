Govt emphasising on development of tribals: Union Minister Arjun Munda lauds Union Budget

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 5(ANI): Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Saturday lauded the Union Budget 2023-24 and said that the government is emphasising on the overall development of the tribal communities of the state.

While addressing BJP's 12-day nationwide campaign to make people aware of the "pro-people" measures of the Union Budget, the Tribal Affairs Minister assured the tribal community of compensating for the deficits in education, health and empowerment.

He also said that Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) is on its mission mode and said that the target of capacity building while taking essential facilities to all such houses is set to be done in three years. He assured of making human resource the major source of energy.



"For the tribal community, deficits in their education, health and empowerment is being compensated for. PM PVTG has been launched in mission mode. Under this, the target of capacity building, while taking essential facilities to all such houses in the next 3 years has been set," Union Minister Munda said.

He also announced the launch of the National Institute for Scheduled Tribes, a pan-India school management to enhance the education system for the tribals. "Teachers will be appointed at national level. A new system of pan-India school management has been launched," he said.

Speaking on the health system, he said that a permanent solution for health-related issues has been taken up and will soon find a solution.

Lauding the Union Budget, the Tribal Affairs Minister said that this year's budget is like a presentation for the far-reaching goal of 2047. (ANI)

