Govt employees, pensioners to be paid in full for June: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that since the state economy is improving to some extent, the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for the month of June.

Telangana CMO tweeted, "CM Sri KCR has announced that since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state govt employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month. CM instructed the officials concerned to pay full salaries for this month."

The state has so far reported 8,674 COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

