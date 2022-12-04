Govt empowered 30,000 JK youth through employability skills

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government is laying special thrust on providing youth not only with technical and vocational but also core employability skills through targeted schemes to drive a socio-economic transformation.

The government has instructed for impact assessment of initiatives and called upon stakeholders to explore all avenues for enhanced corporate engagement in Youth empowerment and skilling programmes/schemes.

According to officials more than 30,000 youth, including more than 12,000 girls, have been provided with direct livelihood means during the year 2021-22.

Mission Youth has also partnered with reputed institutions/ organizations of the country including BSE Institute, ICICI Foundation, Ashok Leyland, Wipro etc. with an aim to facilitate skilling of youth in high employability potential sectors like BFSI, Robotics, Artificial intelligence, etc. and more than 10,000 young boys and girls were provided with market-driven skill development training during 2021-22.

Highlighting the achievements of Mission youth, the CEO informed that under the Mumkin scheme, during FY 2021-22, 3651 vehicles were provided to youth for self-employment against the target of 2022 vehicles. Under Tajeswini, about 2443 Young girls were provided assistance under the program during FY 2021-22 against the target of 2022.



More than 11725 youth, including 5237 girls were provided with customized market-driven training. 910 Candidates, including 251 Girls, are being provided with the necessary training to qualify for the recruitment process for joining Armed Forces as Agni Veers.

Under Parvaaz Scheme, the coaching of youth is being sponsored by Mission Youth in reputed institutions. Coaching for civil services and NEET JEE is provided under this scheme

Pertinently, Mission Youth is an ambitious programme of UT administration aimed to positively engage youth in the socio-economic development of J&K through a multi-pronged strategy involving all necessary systematic interventions, particularly in the areas of Skill Development, Livelihood generation, Education, Recreation and Sports.

The thrust areas under Mission Youth are the targeted implementation of existent Livelihood Generation Programmes; the Establishment of Residential Coaching Institutions for Competitive Examinations & professional Courses; the Establishment & Operationalization of District Youth Centers in all 20 Districts of J&K; Education, Career Counseling & Market-driven Skill Development Programmes; Recreation, Social Engagement & Sports; Youth Innovation Promotion Programmes.

Mission Youth is also working on creating a database of all unemployed youth along with their bio-data to help them find decent jobs under this program as per their skill set and core capabilities. To sum up it would be apt to say that Mission Youth has transformed the youth development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir remarkably. (ANI)

