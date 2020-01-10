Govt expects energy prices to remain reasonable, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): As tensions between the United States and Iran escalated in the wake of the killing of Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the central government expects the energy prices to remain reasonable as it affects a lot of people.

"The External Affairs Minister has been speaking to all the stakeholders. We expect energy prices to remain reasonable as it affects a lot of people," Pradhan told reporters here.

Adding that the government will augment domestic production, the minister said: "We are moving towards 100 per cent electricity connectivity to all households across the country. Our LPG connectivity is already 95 per cent," he said.

"We have to maintain the supply chain as per the growing energy demand. Our renewable energy initiative is unique in the world. Looking at the requirements of India, we are confident that our domestic source is going to increase," Pradhan added.

Crude oil prices are witnessing a sharp rise in the international market amid the escalating tension between the US and Iran.

Pradhan said that the Centre is focused on creating a gas-based economy.

"Two days back, the union government has spent more than Rs 5,000 crore to create a grid in the remotest part of the northeast. Through that grid, we will augment the gas production in the area," the minister said.

He also said that India is planning to create more such grids across the country and over 72 per cent of the population would come under city gas network.

"India is also planning to create gas grids across the country. We are going to create a robust gas network in the country and over 72 per cent of the Indian population would cover under city gas network," Pradhan said. (ANI)

