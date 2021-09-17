Govt extends certain timelines to ease compliances under Income-Tax Act

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central Government has decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act, 1961, informed the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income-tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.



It further stated that the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Act has also been extended from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Further, the ministry stated that the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of the order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to March 31, 2022.

A notification dated September 17, 2021, has been issued in this regard, said the ministry. (ANI)

