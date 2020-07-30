Govt extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns till September 30 for FY'19

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): In view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020, according to the Income Tax Department.

The Ministry of Finance issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

"This notification shall come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," stated Niraj Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Tax Policy and Legislation Division), in the notification. (ANI)

