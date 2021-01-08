Govt, farm unions meeting remains inconclusive, next round of talks on January 15

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The eighth round of talks between the Central Government and farmers' union leaders remained inconclusive and it was decided that the next round of talks will be held on January 15.

The eighth round of talks between the Central Government and farmers' unions was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, while the farmers remained adamant on their demand to completely repeal the three farm laws.

The meeting was attended by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal.

There was a heated argument on next date, farmers said "we are not coming here for taking dates" govt is not in favour of farmers, as per sources.

When the government asked to take a break amid the meeting, the farmers said that they need answers for their questions posed to the Centre and they haven't come for the meeting for tea and food, as per the sources.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)