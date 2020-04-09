Govt files are major source of spread of coronavirus in offices, says former IMA president

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Former Indian Medical Association president KK Aggarwal on Thursday said that the spread of coronavirus through an official file in the Madhya Pradesh Health department is not unexpected as government files are non-porous and have heavy accumulation of viral load on them.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, he said: "This is not unexpected as this is something known. Digital media should be used to transfer the files as government files are porous and on such papers, the virus can be there for more than two days."

He added: "This is a lesson for our entire country and government offices that after touching anything, you must wash your hands. "

"Most of the government files are porous and have heavy viral accumulation on them and urgent files are moved on the same day and if anybody touches the file gets inflected as the virus is live on a surface for 24 hours to 72 hours. So, it is very important to wear gloves and wash hands after touching the file," he said.

Calling the coronavirus crisis a do-or-die situation, he said that there is a need to extend the lockdown for some period of time and simultaneously seal the hotspot areas.

"It is a do-or-die situation but it is a situation where we should be able to manage better than the rest of the world. We do need to extend the lockdown for some period but simultaneously, we need to seal every area where a new case comes or the number of cases increases," said Aggarwal.

With regards to healthcare workers being abused by their residential neighbours, "It is a COVID world war going on around the world where instead of the army being on the forefront; it is the healthcare workers who are fighting this pandemic."

The former IMA chief added: "The doctors need to be respected.We do understand people getting angry at times but it is the duty of the government to see to it that they come out with an ordinance to protect the healthcare workers."

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

