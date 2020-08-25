Govt fixes time limit of 5 working days for issuing domicile certificate to PRC holders, migrants

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The government has fixed a time limit of five working days for issuing a domicile certificate to permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders and migrants, said Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

