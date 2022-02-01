Govt focusses on improving infrastructure in India: MP CM Chauhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget presented by the Central government and said that the government has allocated 35 per cent of the budget towards the development of infrastructure in the country.

He said, "This is the budget of prosperous, powerful and developed India. The government has paid special attention to improve the infrastructure of the country as it has allocated 35 per cent of the total budget for it."

The MP CM said, "Investment in infrastructure will lead to job creation in the country and the state will also be able to collect additional revenue."



He added that Madhya Pradesh has received a gift from the Centre in the form of funding for the Ken-Betwa river linking project. "The Centre has earmarked Rs 44,000 crore for the river linking project."

Chauhan said, "The budget also emphasises doubling the income of farmers and the agriculture sector will be linked with new technology."

The CM added, "This is the budget for common people and it will bring prosperity in the life of the poor and the marginalised section of people."

The budget has also focussed on improving education and health sectors and empowering women and youths of the country. (ANI)

