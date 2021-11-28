Govt fully committed to boosting tourism potential of Meghalaya, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya.

His comments came on a special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong, which was recommended by the Ministry of Tourism for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India.



"Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful," PM Modi tweeted.

The video of the special tune was posted on Twitter by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"Hon'ble PM [?][?][?]@narendramodi[?] Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour & in appreciation of GoI's efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination," Sangma tweeted. (ANI)

