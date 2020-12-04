Govt fully committed to principle of reform, perform and transform: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government is fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform.

Delivering a keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference, the Prime Minister said: "Our government is fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform. No sector is left out from reforms."

He said that India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works, adding that "things we thought could never happen are being delivered at a great speed."

"There was a time when a gathering like this would have included alumni from 5-6 IITs, but the number today stands at 2 dozen. At the same time, we have ensured that the brand of IITs has only become stronger. We're committed to strengthen science and tech education in India," he said.

"We have been working with various countries in SE Asia and Europe in this area. Our aim is to ensure that our youngsters get an international platform to showcase their skills and learn from best practices globally," the Prime Minister added.

Commenting on India's fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minister said: "Our actions today will shape our planet tomorrow. The post-COVID world order will be about re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating and re-inventing in every field. Along with this, a series of economic reforms is what will re-energise our planet."

"In the testing times of COVID-19, India has got record investment, much of it in the tech sector. Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner. The collective force of the pan-IIT movement can aid momentum to our dream of becoming an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to share their ideas and inputs on how the Centre can mark 75 years of freedom. "You could share your views via http://mygov.in or directly with me on the Narendra Modi App," he said. (ANI)