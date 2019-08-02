Govt. girls school in Nowshera stands out from private schools, courtesy ICT and smartboards

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): With smart boards and ICT labs, a government girl's school here in the border area of Nowshera, is setting a precedent and is fast emerging as the first choice of locals who now prefer to enrol their daughters here rather than in private schools in the locality.

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kalsian, Nowshera is equipped with all types of modern amenities and has more than 10 washrooms.

"With high-speed internet and ICT labs, we can now connect directly to anywhere in the country and in the world. Students can now attend lectures in Delhi and also abroad. Now what is taught in schools in Delhi is also assessed by our students," said Harpal Singh, a school teacher.

Divanshi Choudhary a student said: "Earlier our school used to have only one bathroom but now more than 10 bathrooms have been built. Moreover, we study on smart-boards in our classes and have an ICT lab also. The enrolment has increased enormously."

"Now we are aware of what is happening all over the country, thanks to ICT through which we connect with the rest of the world. We also get to know about the new technologies introduced all over the country," said Sakshi, another student.

The Principal said that the government is providing all facilities which make the school stand out among private schools.

"This is a very appreciable step by the government which is providing us with all facilities. The teacher-student ratio is also maintained. Our school is better than the private schools and we have all the modern amenities and the government school is improving day by day in terms of infrastructure and technology," said the Principal, Sunil Choudhary. (ANI)

