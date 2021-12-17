Govt grants approval for setting up largest nuclear power generating site in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Government has accorded 'In-Principle' approval of the site at Jaitapur in Maharashtra for setting up six nuclear power reactors of 1650 MW each in technical cooperation with France which would make it the largest nuclear power generating site with a total capacity of 9900 MW.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that the project is proposed to be set up at the Jaitapur site in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. He said, presently techno-commercial discussions to arrive at the project proposal with M/s. EDF, France is in progress.



In a separate written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on nuclear power capacity, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6780 MW and the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country is about 3.1 per cent in the year 2020-2021.

The Minister said that Nuclear power is clean and environment friendly, apart from having a huge potential to ensure the country's long-term energy security on a sustainable basis. Nuclear power plants have so far generated about 755 Billion Units of electricity saving about 650 Million Tons of CO2 emission.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the net-zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources including nuclear power. In this context, the present nuclear power capacity of 6780 MW is planned to be increased to 22480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction. More nuclear power reactors are planned for the future. (ANI)

