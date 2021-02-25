Govt has no intention of protecting culprits of Hirenagavalli blast: K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday asserted that the state government had no intention of protecting the culprits in the Hirenagavalli blast incident that took place in Chikkaballapura earlier this week.

"Several suspects have already been arrested in this case, including the owners of the company. A CID (Crime Investigation Department) investigation has also been ordered. Despite this, some people are trying to give it a political colour and indulging in character assassination," a statement quoted Sudhakar said, condemning the statements of Congress leaders.

"It is very unbecoming for those in responsible positions to try to fish in troubled waters," he added.

The health minister, who is also Chickaballapur district in-charge minister, said that after the Shivamogga blast incident that took place earlier last month, as many as three meetings had been held with the District Administration.



"Officials have been instructed to check illegal mining activities, supply, storage, and usage of explosives through regular inspections at mining sites," he said.

"Although the mining activity is legal, the storage and usage of explosives were in violation of rules. So officials had filed a case and ordered the suspension of activities. Officials again visited the site a few days later and fearing further action, the owners had instructed the workers to shift the explosives to a remote place. The unfortunate incident took place when the explosives were being shifted," Sudhakar added.

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday inspected the blast site at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapura."

"A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased. The injured will be provided the best medical care. State Government will extend all the assistance to the victims and their families," Nirani said.

According to Karnataka Police, at least six people have died and another has sustained injuries in the blast at Chikkaballapur district on Monday night. (ANI)

