Govt has no right to stay in power: UP Cong chief

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Following the death of journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot at by miscreants for protesting against the harassment of his niece and died, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday said the state government had no right to stay in power as crimes were rising in the state.

"What was the fault of the journalist? Was it his fault that he went to the police station to report the harassment of his niece by miscreants? The state government has no moral rights to continue as crimes are increasing. The state government must resign and the CM must return to Gorakhpur," he said.

The State Congress chief said, "The Ghaziabad incident has shocked the state. It's a tragic incident. Nobody is safe in Uttar Pradesh. If this is not jungle raj, then what is? The government remains silent while criminals become active. While leaving home in the morning, people in the state worry whether they will be able to return in the evening or not."

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Rs 10 lakh assistance for the deceased's family.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate said, "It is a sad incident. The chief minister has expressed grief. We have spoken to the family and they have some expectations from the administration. The economic assistance of Rs 10 lakh is assured with immediate effect for the family of the deceased by the Chief Minister. As per his wife's ability, an appropriate job will be provided to her. As far as the education of the children is considered, they will be sent to a good school."

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by miscreants at Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad on July 20, breathed his last at a hospital, earlier in the day. As many as nine accused have been taken into the custody. (ANI)

