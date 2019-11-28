Govt has right to retire officials on ground of lack of integrity, ineffectiveness: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The government has the absolute right to retire officials prematurely, on the ground of lack of integrity or ineffectiveness, in public interest, by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three month's pay and allowances in lieu of such notice, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"There are provisions under Fundamental Rules 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, according to which the government has the absolute right to retire government officials prematurely, on the ground of lack of integrity or ineffectiveness, in public interest, by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three month's pay and allowances in lieu of such notice," said the minister said in a written reply.

Dr Singh went on to add that such a provision will only be applicable if a government employee is in Group 'A' or Group 'B' service or post in a substantive, quasi-permanent or temporary capacity and had entered Government service before attaining the age of 35 years, after he has attained the age of 50 years. In any other case, these rules will be applicable after an employee has attained the age of 55 years. (ANI)

