Govt hiked prices of essential items: Rahul Gandhi

Malegaon (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Calling out the Centre over hiked prices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the ruling party and said that the prices of essential items were pushed to the higher side.

His remarks came while addressing the masses during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Malegaon, Maharashtra.

"We are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect the Constitution...Farmer's basic needs are diesel, petrol, gas cylinders but the current govt hiked the rates of these things," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

He also stressed on the Agniveer scheme and said that the Modi-led government was playing with the sentiments of the youth.

"Modi government says that become Agniveer, take training for 6 months, work for 4 years in the Army and then become unemployed for the rest of your lives. What kind of nationalism is this? They are playing with youths' sentiments in the name of Agniveer," he added.

Highlighting the unity during the ongoing yatra, the Congress leader said," This yatra has completed 70 days as of now, you see any hate or fight in this yatra, no one divided you on the bases of caste and religion. We never left anyone behind. If farmers, labour or workers walk in this Bharat Jodo Yatra we never left them behind, they walk with us."



Congress leader Sachin Pilot will also join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Tuesday, the party general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had said that the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be felt in the next parliamentary elections in 2024, not in assembly elections.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Jairam Ramesh said that the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, if any, would be felt in the 2024 elections, and not in assembly elections of various states including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"You will ask, what will impact the Gujarat or Himachal polls. It won't have any", he said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has nothing to do with any vote bank. Its motive is different, beyond politics. This is a yatra of political people against political thieves", he had added.

"The Yatra will promote togetherness, it has united our party. Its impact, if any, will be felt in the 2024 elections", he had added.

The Congress leader said a grand public meeting would be held at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during the yatra on November 18. He added that Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be the chief guest in the rally. (ANI)

