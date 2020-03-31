Govt hikes MG-NREGS wages amid COVID-19 scare, average increase of Rs 20

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Department of Rural Development, GoI in close collaboration with State Governments has taken various initiatives including revision to the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wages with effect from April 1, 2020 with an average national increase of Rs 20.

Focus of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS may be on individual beneficiary-oriented works which directly benefit SC, ST and women headed households as well as small and marginal farmers and other poor households. However, close consultation and guidance of the State as well as district authorities would be necessary to ensure that lock down conditions are not violated and norms of social distancing are scrupulously followed.

Ministry of Rural Development is according top priority to liquidate the wage and material arrears. An amount of Rs. 4,431 crore has been released in this week to various States and Union Territories to liquidate these liabilities of current fiscal year and the remaining such liabilities along with 1st tranche for the year 2020-21 will be released before April 15, 2020.

An amount of Rs. 721 crore has been released to State Government of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

